Alma mater remembers Manmohan Singh

A condolence meeting was held on Friday at the Government College, the alma mater of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh where he had completed his postgraduation in 1953-55. After Partition, the Punjab University had shifted from Lahore to Hoshiarpur. Later, Singh taught at the university when it had moved to Chandigarh. Principal Anita Sagar, staff and students gathered in the college to pay homage to the late leader. A condolence meeting was held on Friday at the Government College, the alma mater of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh where he had completed his postgraduation in 1953-55. After Partition, the Punjab University had shifted from Lahore to Hoshiarpur. (PTI)

A former principal of the college, Deshbir Sharma, said that the roll of honour containing former PM’s name adorns the college library and fills every student who comes to study here with pride. An invitation was sent to Singh to once visit his old institution, but he could not make it due to his hectic schedule, added Sharma.

Congress also paid tributes to the late PM by holding a meeting. Former minister Sunder Sham Arora said Hoshiarpur could also claim the legacy of a leader who showed the path to the world.