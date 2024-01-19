Aman Arora’s conviction: Court to hear final arguments on stay application on Jan 24

Sangrur district court on Friday fixed January 24 as the next date for hearing arguments on an application of Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora seeking stay on conviction in a 2008 assault case. The stay order is crucial for the minister to save his membership as MLA. The order was passed after parties involved, during a hearing before the Punjab and Haryana high court earlier in the day, agreed to appear and argue the case on January 24. (HT File)

The high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara ordered stay on the sentence of the minister till disposal of the application before the Sangrur court and further ordered that if the complainant seeks an adjournment, the conviction shall stand stayed automatically till the adjourned date.

The high court also directed that the state government as well as the minister do not seek an adjournment on January 24.

The high court was hearing a plea filed by Rajinder Deepa, who had alleged that concerned court on the very first date of appearance in the case, “proceeded in alacrity” on hearing the matter on interim relief, without affording him an opportunity to file the written response. The high court has disposed of the plea requesting sessions court to prioritise the matter due to involvement of a sitting legislature.

Notably, Arora, who is MLA from Sunam constituency, had filed an appeal in the district court, on January 10, after he was sentenced, in December last year, to two years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2008 assault case against his brother-in-law Rajinder Deepa.

Advocate Yogesh Sharma, counsel for Aman Arora, said that the final argument on the conviction would be heard on the next hearing, scheduled on January 24.