Amanjot, Harleen return to a hero’s welcome in Mohali

Bhupinder Singh’s eyes longed for his daughter, Amanjot Kaur, at the airport on Friday morning as the all-rounder and her teammate, Harleen Deol, arrived from New Delhi after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhupinder had been eagerly awaiting to reunite with Amanjot, who had just helped the Indian women’s team win the Women’s World Cup by beating South Africa in the final by 52 runs. World Cup-winning Indian women cricketers Harleen Deol and Amanjyot Kaur at Chandigarh airport (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The pain Bhupinder felt was due to the fact that during the tournament, Amanjot’s grandmother suffered two heart attacks, and her father was concerned about her health. As soon as Amanjot emerged from the airport, she embraced her father and immediately inquired about her grandmother’s health. Along the way, hundreds of fans had gathered to welcome both Amanjot and Harleen. Among them was Amanjot’s coach, Nagesh Gupta, who was also in the crowd to greet the two stars.

“It is unbelievable to receive such a rousing welcome back home. We didn’t sleep after our semi-final win against Australia because we were so thrilled. Even after winning the World Cup, we stayed up celebrating. The feeling was so great. I’m relieved to know that my grandmother is also well. I’m grateful to my coach for his efforts and mentorship. I still remember Deepinder Chabra sir recommending me to Nagesh sir. I hope I’ve made them proud,” said Amanjot.

Harleen shared similar sentiments: “It’s a dream to be welcomed in such a way. After winning the World Cup, I was waiting to experience this moment. I hope this inspires future generations of cricketers,” said Harleen, who didn’t play in the semi-final or final but had an impactful role in earlier matches as a one-down batter.

From the Punjab government, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, and MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora were also present to honour the players. “This welcome is amazing, so many people have come out to cheer for us. It’s a wonderful feeling. We are part of the World Cup-winning team, and such an atmosphere was bound to happen,” said Amanjot, who took a stunning juggling catch in the final to dismiss South African captain Laura Wolvaardt.

Amanjot further added, “The World Cup will always be remembered, and everyone involved with the team contributed to this win. We’re happy we played well and brought honour to the country and happiness to the people of India. This atmosphere is beyond words. This victory will motivate many young cricketers to join the game. Our entire family, friends, and fans have been part of this journey. This victory is not just ours; it belongs to the entire country.” Later, a roadshow was held from the airport to Amanjot’s house in Phase 5, with politicians, fans, and family members accompanying the players. Both Amanjot and Harleen are from Mohali. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to reach Chandigarh next week.