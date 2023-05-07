Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP, BJP deceived voters with misleading promises: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

AAP, BJP deceived voters with misleading promises: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 07, 2023 08:18 PM IST

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday said that both AAP and BJP concentrated specifically on “self-promotion and branding” and deliberately ignored demands of the voters.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday said that both AAP and BJP concentrated specifically on “self-promotion and branding” and deliberately ignored demands of the voters. Progress, development and public welfare was never the priority of both the parties. It only misled voters with their fake guarantees and illusionary promises to grab power, he added.

Warring said BJP promised farmers to waive off their loan but the three controversial farm laws exposed its anti-farmer and anti-people face. (HT File Photo)
Warring said BJP promised farmers to waive off their loan but the three controversial farm laws exposed its anti-farmer and anti-people face. (HT File Photo)

During the last leg of election campaign in Jalandhar, while addressing a public meeting, the PPCC chief said that AAP betrayed the women of the state with its false promise of giving 1000 per month, better healthcare and other promises, the BJP deceived the voters with its ‘jumlas’ of 15 lakh to every citizen, cheaper petrol/diesel and LPG cylinders, and false claims of eliminating corruption and terrorism. He added that BJP promised farmers to waive off their loan but the three controversial farm laws exposed its anti-farmer and anti-people face. “It was the arrogance of BJP leadership that forced farmers to leave their houses and sit on the roads on Delhi border for more than a year for their rights,” Warring said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp
bjp
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out