Amarnath Yatra arrangements discussed

To discuss arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra in Udhampur district, deputy commissioner (DC) Saloni Rai convened a meeting of officers of different departments and representatives in Udhampur on Saturday. The 52-day Amarnath Yatrawill start on June 29 and conclude on August 19. (HT File)

Detailed deliberation were held on a range of arrangements, including establishment of lodgement centres, setting up of langers, medical facilities, drinking water, electricity, toilets and security arrangements.

Additional deputy commissioner Joginder Singh Jasrotia, assistant commissioner revenue Dr Umesh Shan, chief planning officer Mohd Iqbal, ASP Baljit Singh, ACD Dr Ranjeet Kotwal and other district heads of various departments, besides representatives of Beopar Mandal, Chamber of Commerce, attended the meeting.

The 52-day pilgrimage will start on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

Other news in brief:

Cop dead as service rifle goes off accidentally

Srinagar A policeman allegedly died after his service weapon went off accidentally at Zewan in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The head constable was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, they said.

Joint intelligence, security review meet held in Rajouri

Jammu DIG Rajouri-Poonch range Tajinder Singh chaired an intelligence, security and counting preparation review meeting in Rajouri on Saturday. Deliberations were held on rejuvenating the intelligence grid through the implementation of basic policing at basic units of police stations and police posts. Officers in attendance provided detailed accounts of their field intelligence networks and current security measures in place. The meeting was attended by district chiefs of Rajouri and Poonch, along with all gazetted officers and territorial SHOs within the two districts.

Preparations at counting centres reviewed

Jammu With just two days to go for counting the votes, the returning officer for Jammu parliamentary constituency inspected counting centres at the Government Polytechnic College and MAM College on Saturday. Accompanied by SSP Vinod Kumar and officers, RO Sachin Kumar Vaishya reviewed the security measures, logistics and essential amenities at the venues. This included a detailed examination of the deployment of paramilitary and J&K Police personnel, as well as the setup for counting staff and agents.

Mata Chandi Mindal Yatra to Himachal flagged off

Jammu Doda DC Harvinder Singh flagged off Mata Chandi Mindal Yatra from Shugwari near Prem Nagar to neighbouring Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The holy yatra will proceed towards Mindal village in Himachal. The DC assured that the district administration has made all necessary facilities and arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe journey for the devotees.

Bike rally flagged off in Bhaderwah