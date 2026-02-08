Ambala airport: Haryana developing only a civil enclave on IAF airbase: Union minister

The Union minister for civil aviation on Friday told the Lok Sabha that the Haryana government is developing a civil enclave at the Indian Air Force (IAF) owned Ambala airport. A civil enclave is an area allotted at a defence air base that is opened for civil air operations but with limitations and restrictions. Quoting Union minister’s reply, the Congress MP said that provision of only one apron bay for commercial aircrafts will adversely impact the functioning of the civil terminal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Development works of the airport have been completed and security approval is in progress. The apron belongs to the IAF out of which one apron bay can be utilised for commercial aircraft operations. As Ambala airport is a civil enclave, aerodrome licensing from DGCA is not applicable,” said a reply from the minister to an unstarred question by Congress MP from Ambala, Varun Chaudhary.

Chaudhary on Saturday told HT that the Union minister did not reply to the question whether the terminal building was constructed as per airport regulatory norms or not.

The Union minister’s reply said under UDAN 4.2, the RCS route Ambala-Srinagar-Ambala was awarded to FlyBig for operation with a 19-seater aircraft. The route now stands novated to Skyhop Aviation Private Limited, which is in the process of fulfilling regulatory and operational requirements, and flight operations are expected after completion of these prerequisites and operational readiness of the airport.

Chaudhary said the hype created by BJP leaders including state minister Anil Vij about the Ambala airport has been shattered by the Union minister’s reply.

“There is only one route in the pipeline-Ambala-Srinagar-Ambala which was awarded to FlyBig. Now, the operator stands substituted and Skyhop Aviation has stepped in. The regulatory and operational requirements are yet to be completed,’’ the Congress MP said.

The Ambala MP said that residents of Ambala and nearby districts are apprehensive that the fate of Ambala civil airport may turn out to be to similar to Hisar Airport where the state government keeps changing the usage of the airport from civil airport to pilot training facility to parking facility for aircrafts to cargo handling facility. The Ambala airport was identified for development under the UDAN scheme and ₹25 crores was sanctioned for its development. Airports Authority of India is responsible for the operation and maintenance of Ambala Airport as per the March 17, 2025 O&M agreement.