Ambala Cantt to get 100-bed ESIC hospital

Haryana labour minister Anil Vij on Friday said that a 100-bed state-of-the-art hospital will be established by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in Ambala Cantonment. The hospital will offer state-of-the-art facilities, including key services in medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, orthopedics, ENT, ophthalmology, dermatology, psychiatry, and emergency medicine. (HT Photo for representation)

He said that in this regard, the land allotment letter has been issued by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to the regional director of ESIC. Following this, ESIC will make the payment for the land and begin construction of the hospital soon.

The minister said that this modern hospital will be located in Sector 33 of Ambala Cantonment, which will provide better healthcare facilities to thousands of workers and their families in Ambala and surrounding districts.

“The industrial areas of Ambala Cantonment and Saha are located adjacent to Ambala Cantonment Sector 33, where thousands of workers are employed. All these insured employees and their dependents will directly benefit from this hospital. I myself coordinated with the central government and relevant departments for a considerable period to advance this project,” he added.

It will also offer 24x7 emergency and trauma care, a modern ICU, advanced diagnostic facilities, and inpatient, outpatient, and daycare services to ensure timely and appropriate treatment for insured individuals.