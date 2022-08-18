Ambala: Ex-armyman loses ₹21.4 lakh to fraudster
An Ambala man has been booked for allegedly duping a former armyman of ₹21.4 lakh by selling plots in an unapproved colony that never belonged to him at Defence Colony area in cantonment, police said on Wednesday.
The complainant, Balbir Singh, who retired as a subedar in 2005, said he had given the said amount to Abhishek Malik last year after he told him that he was carving out a colony for which he has already bought land from villagers and taken relevant permissions from the government.
“He convinced me to buy plots in the said colony, which he assured was approved by the Haryana government. I bought five plots measuring 840 square yards for ₹21.4 lakh paid through multiple modes on different dates. When I approached Malik to execute the sale deed/conveyance deed, he started avoiding me and stopped responding to my phone calls. I then approached the land owners who he claimed had sold him the land, but learnt that the deal was cancelled as all cheques issued by him to the land owners had bounced,” Balbir, who is currently working as a property dealer, told the police.
A case under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against Malik at Mahesh Nagar police station. Station incharge Subash Singh said the accused is a resident of Boh village and the matter is under investigation.
Retired IAF official duped of ₹1 lakh
A retired air force master warrant officer was allegedly duped of ₹99,880, Chandigarh Police said on Wednesday. Mahesh Chand Gaur of Sector 29 told the police that after retirement, he had started working as a security officer in a mall in the city’s industrial area.
He said that on July 15, he had received a call from a person identifying herself as Anjali Verma, telling him that his investment in some mutual funds worth ₹4.85 lakh had reached maturity. After a few hours, he got another call asking him to pay ₹24,970 each for clearing two files. Verma said he paid the money, but ₹99,880 was debited from his account. The mobile phone from which had received the call was later switched off. A case under sections 419, 420, 120B, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC has been registered at the cyber crime police station.
Online transaction proves costly for Sector-19 man
Nirmal Singh of Sector 19 alleged that an unidentified person duped him of ₹9.24 lakh through online transactions on the pretext of closing his PNB MetLife insurance policy and providing the maturity amount to him on July 15. A similar case has been registered on his complaint.
-
What makes neighbourhood parks in Chandigarh’s southern sectors stand out
Gone is the perception that northern sectors of Chandigarh are better maintained than the southern ones as results of the best-awarded neighbourhood parks announced annually during the Rose Festival show that the parks of southern sectors have been bagging the top slots. One such citizen, Gurbaksh Singh, tends to the garden and fetches fancy plants from places as far as Australia.
-
16 teams to compete in upcoming edition of JP Atray tournament
As many as 16 teams will compete in the upcoming 27th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament to be organised from September 22 to October 3, including defending champions Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association XI. Other participating teams include Punjab Cricket Club, Colts, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association XI, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, UT Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, Delhi, Goa Cricket Association, JK Cricket Association, Delhi Capitals and others.
-
CUET chaos continues: Tests marred in centres
New Delhi: The first day of phase four of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was marred by technical glitches at several spots, prompting the National Testing Agency to cancel exams at 13 centres, mostly in the Capital, as troubles over the nationwide exam continued to give parents and students a harrowing time. According to NTA, exams for 8,693 affected candidates may now be held on August 25.
-
City group seeks Conservation Reserve tag for Aarey Colony
Mumbai: A public interest litigation by a city-based NGO, expected to be listed before the Bombay High Court soon, has sought to bring all of Aarey Colony under the purview of the Wildlife Protection Act (1972) by declaring it as a Conservation Reserve. Conservation Reserves are legally protected areas which act as buffer zones or migratory corridors between two ecologically separated wildlife habitats, to avoid fragmentation.
-
CERT-In issues advisory as Zoom update exposes Mac users to external attacks
Mumbai: While the auto update feature of any software is ideally supposed to secure it against threats, the last update by Zoom, a popular video-calling app, has ended up opening up millions of Mac users to external cyber-attacks due to two vulnerabilities in its operating system. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, the country's nodal agency for cybersecurity, also issued an advisory on Wednesday, warning Mac users of the two vulnerabilities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics