Ambala: Excessive rains damage rabi crops in villages

Incessant showers over the past week have damaged a large quantity of crops in various areas of Ambala district.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials in Chandigarh, 42.1 mm rainfall was recorded in Ambala from January 1 to 8, 567% more than the normal 6.3 mm for this time of the year.

Several rabi crops like wheat, potato and mustard have been damaged. The maximum losses have been reported from the Naneola-Naggal belt along Hisar Road in Ambala-1 block, officials said.

Gurjant Singh alias Goldy, the outgoing sarpanch of Batrohan village, said that it might take around a week to drain the stagnant rainwater and urgent help is needed from the administration.

“My wheat crop spread across 30 acres, and around 200-300 acres in the village, remain submerged in water. Unlike paddy that needs excess water; even a day of waterlogging will damage the wheat crop,” Singh said.

Tejveer Singh, a farmer from Panjokhra village, said that there has been damage to wheat crop in villages like Kaira, Chourmastpur, Patron and Batrohan and to potato crops in Mohra, Mohri, Kesri Shahpur, Durana and Mardo Sahib.

“Mustard crops were also damaged in almost every village where it is grown, as it needs very less water at this point of time,” Tejveer said.

Meanwhile, to ascertain the damage, the agriculture department has issued a toll-free number 1800 180 2117 for farmers with crop insurance.

Deputy director of agriculture, Girish Nagpal, said, “After this, a survey will be conducted and the process will be carried out accordingly by the insurance company executives. Farmers can also report physically with their documents at our six block offices.”