Ambala: Gate dedicated to Shourya Chakra awardee inaugurated

Haryana home minister and Ambala MLA inaugurated a welcome gate dedicated to Shourya Chakra awardee (posthumous) Lakshman Singh in the Babyal area on Friday. The gate was built at a cost of ₹4.31 lakh by the municipal council to observe Singh’s death anniversary.

Chandigarh mayor inaugurates wall painting at underbridge

To sensitise the general public on key environmental issues and messages of Swachh Bharat Mission, the municipal corporation has started painting walls with special visual montages. Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon formally inaugurated the first such wall painting project at the Manimajra underbridge in the presence of MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Friday.

National Science Week to be celebrated by PU

Panjab University in association with Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, (PSCST) will celebrate “Vigyan Sarvatre Pujayte” from February 22 to 28. The week will kick-start with a cycle rally to be flagged off from the PU campus on February 21. The inaugural session will be held on February 22, followed by competitions and events around the campus and city colleges all week long. The valedictory session will be held on February 28.

MCA U-16 trials on Feb 21

The Mohali Cricket Association will on February 21 conduct trials to select the U-16 team for upcoming Punjab inter-district cricket tournament. The trials will be held at 1pm at the PCA C-Ground in Mohali. Players born on September 1, 2006, or after are eligible to participate. The players born, residing and studying continuously for the one year prior to the year of the tournament in the district of Mohali are eligible for the trials.

Lalru police seize 105 boxes of illicit liquor

The Lalru police have recovered 105 boxes of illicit liquor from a canter which was meant for sale in Haryana only. Investigating officer sub-inspector Ranjit Singh said they stopped the canter for checking at a naka near Dapper village and both the driver and helper fled. A case under Excise Act has been registered.