Ambala Olympics to wean youths away from drugs

The Ambala senior superintendent police has stressed on sports and awareness drives to wean youths away from drugs in the district.

Chairing a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss measures to curb drug menace, SSP Hamid Akhtar on Tuesday listed various activities with a timeline to be undertaken by police officers in coordination with civil society members.

The SSP said that to involve the youth in sports, primarily in the countryside, Ambala Olympics will be organised with games such as volleyball and kabaddi.

Akhtar, a 2008-batch IPS officer who grabbed headlines for his drive against drugs during his previous posting in Sirsa, said lack of documentation on deaths due to drugs was one of the biggest hurdles there.

“In Ambala, I’ll ensure that such data is prepared for the past five years and families are encouraged to reveal the actual cause of death of drug addicts,” he said.

Tip-off box at all police stations

The SSP also instructed all station house officers to install a tip-off box on the lines of suggestion box at police stations, for the locals to submit anonymous complaints against drug trade.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar was made the nodal officer of this initiative. He will also organise awareness camps at educational institutes twice a week and meetings of drug addicts with those who have recovered once a week.

Akhtar said the addicts who have recovered will be one of the biggest assets during this initiative and will be encouraged to come forward. “Other than regular drug recoveries, the crime branch will step up efforts to nab the manufacturers and suppliers,” he said.