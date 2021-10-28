Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala police bust interstate gang of tractor thieves
Ambala police bust interstate gang of tractor thieves

The Ambala police busted an interstate gang of tractor thieves on Wednesday with the arrest of two men; eight tractors, a trolley and a rotavator were recovered from the duo
The accused (sitting) and seized vehicles in the Ambala police custody on Wednesday. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:49 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

The CIA team of Naraingarh police busted an interstate gang of tractor thieves on Wednesday with the arrest of two men. Eight tractors, a trolley and a rotavator were recovered from the duo. Police said that the agricultural vehicles and equipment were stolen from farmers in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Karnal in the past two years.

The accused have been identified as Jishan and Bhoora, both residents of Saharanpur.

Jishan was arrested on October 22 from his native Gangoh village and taken into four days remand in a case lodged at Mullana police station.

“During interrogation, he gave us information on all the stolen vehicles and the involvement of his accomplice, Bhoora, of village Alipur Bhaguwala in Saharanpur, who was held on Monday,” CIA in-charge Surender Kumar said.

Of the recovered items, three tractors and a rotavator were stolen from Naraingarh, two from Yamunanagar, a tractor-trolley each from Mullana and Shahazadpur and a tractor from Karnal.

Kumar said that the duo was sent to judicial custody after being presented before a court on Tuesday. “There are more gang members involved in this crime, who will be arrested soon,” he added.

