Ambala Ring Road project: Farmers given 107 crore as compensation for land

Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij on Tuesday handed over cheques worth ₹107 crore to farmers whose land had been acquired for the Ambala Ring Road project on Tuesday.

As many as 253 farmers from six villages were provided compensation under the first phase at a ceremony organised at PWD Rest House in the Cantonment.

Vij said the amount will be directly transferred into farmers’ accounts through RTGS, and cheques were only given as a ceremonial gesture.

“Under the project, ₹600 crore will be given to farmers whose land has been acquired. The ring road will ease traffic congestion in the city, giving vehicles coming from Hisar, Chandigarh, and Amritsar that are bound for Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh will have an option to bypass Ambala,” he said.