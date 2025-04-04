Ambala to get open tourist buses for sightseeing

Haryana Energy minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that there is a plan to introduce open/double decker buses in Ambala Cantonment, similar to those in major domestic and international metropolitan cities, which will take tourists for sightseeing. “This will give people a great opportunity to see the beauty of the city in one go,” he said. (Sourced)

After chairing a meeting at his Ambala residence with civic body officials, he said that the bus will start from Subhash Park and take tourists around places like the Shaheed Smarak, Science Center, Bank Square, Rani Ka Talab and will finally reach back Subhash Park.

He said that Subhash Park has become a major attraction not only in Ambala but in Haryana, with the number of visitors increasing steadily.

He also directed the Subhash Park committee members and officials to start the operation of a toy train and hot air balloon for the entertainment of children at the place.

He also instructed the municipal council officers to take immediate action on this, as it will further enhance the entertainment for children and people at the park and also asked the discom officials to connect the park to the hotline, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to the park.

The minister also discussed other steps to further beautify the park through new flowers, releasing fish into the park’s lake, ban on entry of vehicles, fresh tenders for food courts, inclusion of an e-library, security and others.