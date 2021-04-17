IND USA
After repeated requests and an offer by the Khatri Mahasabha for partial monetary help in the cremation, a 52-year-old man who died of Covid-19 was cremated on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Ambala’s LPG crematorium used for first time in four months

The health department and a religious body tasked with maintaining the Gobindpuri cremation ground have been struggling to convince locals for pollution-free cremation
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 12:37 AM IST

Four months after an LPG-based crematorium worth 60 lakh was made ready to use in Ambala for cremating bodies of Covid patients, first such cremation took place on Thursday.

The health department and a religious body tasked with maintaining the Gobindpuri cremation ground on Ram Bagh road in the city have been struggling to convince locals for pollution-free cremation at this gas machine.

The machine that works on electricity using LPG cylinders remained unused in a hall specially constructed for it in November.

However, after repeated requests and an offer by the Khatri Mahasabha for partial monetary help in the LPG cremation, a 52-year-old male patient, who died of infection, was cremated here.

Surender Malhotra, general secretary of the mahasabha, said most of the families they had approached refused cremation in the machine citing religious rituals and customs.

“This cremation is faster but costly, so we decided to donate 2,600 per cremation to every family. Cremation in this machine costs up to 5,000 as compared to regular cremation that costs 3,100,” he added.

Ambala municipal commissioner Parth Gupta said at least four MC employees are assisting in the process.

