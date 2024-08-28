 Ambulance driver roughed up by ‘drunk’ attendants at Ludhiana civil hospital, case filed - Hindustan Times
Ambulance driver roughed up by ‘drunk’ attendants at Ludhiana civil hospital, case filed

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 29, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Driver Rimpledeep said the men had come to the hospital to take the patient who was referred from the emergency of the civil hospital when three to four drunk youths, who had come with the patient, started abusing him following a verbal spat

An ambulance service driver was roughed up by drunk attendants of a patient at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday night.

An ambulance service driver was roughed up by drunk attendants of a patient at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday night. (Getty image)
An ambulance service driver was roughed up by drunk attendants of a patient at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday night. (Getty image)

Driver Rimpledeep said the men had come to the hospital to take the patient who was referred from the emergency of the civil hospital when three to four drunk youths, who had come with the patient, started abusing him following a verbal spat. They beat him up, tore his clothes and snatched his phone.

The driver immediately informed the senior officers about the matter who reached the hospital and got him medically examined. Following this, the senior officers complained about the matter at Division Number 2 police station. Reportedly, police personnel were present on the spot there during the incident, but no one tried to rescue the driver.

Giving information about the case, ASI Munir Masih, posted at the scene of the incident, said the ambulance driver was beaten up by the relatives of a patient. The ambulance drivers have lodged a complaint.

Ambulance driver roughed up by 'drunk' attendants at Ludhiana civil hospital, case filed
