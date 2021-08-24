Ambulance leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in Chandigarh

A 37-year-old man was killed and six people injured after a speeding ambulance hit three scooters, two auto-rickshaws and a car at the busy Piccadilly Chowk in Chandigarh on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Arshad, a tailor who resided in Sector 45 and worked in Sector 17. Those injured are Arshad’s brother Abid, Raj Kumar of Sector 24, Harsimran Kaur of Sector 45, Sarvesh of Burail, Gauri Shankar Bhandari of Zirakpur and Ranvir Singh of Mohali.

According to witnesses, the private ambulance, which was ferrying no patient, came from the Zirakpur side in speed and first hit a stationary autorickshaw that was waiting for the green signal at Piccadilly Chowk around 10am. It then hit the other vehicles in an attempt to flee, said police.

Arshad, who was on his way to work on an Activa, was thrown up in the air before crashing on to the ground. His brother, who was riding pillion, was injured.

Both autos overturned after the collision. Police said only one auto had a passenger, who too was injured besides the two auto drivers. Three people on two other scooters were also injured, while the ambulance just brushed past the car, which got damaged. The injured were rushed to hospitals in private vehicles by the passersby.

The ambulance driver fled on foot as he could drive off after an Activa got stuck under it, said police. The ambulance has been impounded, and efforts are on to trace and arrest the driver. Police said the vehicle is registered in Sangrur and was being used in Barnala.

A case has been registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Sector 34.

Traffic cop on duty hit by bike, hurt

A Chandigarh Police constable was injured after being hit by a motorcycle that was signalled to stop for a traffic violation on Sunday.

Constable Krishan Kumar, who is posted at the Sector 31 police station, said that he was deployed in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, when he saw a motorcyclist without helmet and signalled him to stop.

Instead of slowing down, the biker allegedly rammed his two-wheeler into the constable, and both fell on the ground.The injured constable had to be hospitalised.

The biker, identified as Sunny Kapoor, 36, of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, was arrested and his bike impounded. Police said he works with an air-conditioner mechanic. A case has been registered under Section 179(1) (wilfully disobeys any direction lawfully given by any person or authority) of the Motor Vehicle Act.