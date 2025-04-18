Amid backlash, Punjab health dept revokes leave order

Patiala : Facing backlash from within, the Punjab health department on Thursday withdrew its earlier directive that required civil surgeons and senior medical officers (SMOs) to send their leave applications directly to the principal secretary — the department’s top administrative official. Facing backlash from within, the Punjab health department on Thursday withdrew its earlier directive that required civil surgeons and senior medical officers (SMOs) to send their leave applications directly to the principal secretary — the department’s top administrative official.

Experts had criticised the directive, issued on April 4, as a setback to the ongoing efforts toward decentralisation of power. The move was reportedly prompted by instances where some civil surgeons and SMOs were found to be on “furlough” without proper authorisation, even skipping video conferences by citing leave.

The now-withdrawn order bypassed the established administrative chain by requiring direct leave applications to the principal secretary, instead of routing them through immediate superiors.

In a revised order, the department clarified that all leave applications must now follow the standard administrative procedure — through the immediate senior authorities. This change aligns with the existing protocol and restores the traditional hierarchy.

There are currently around 250 SMOs and 35 civil surgeon-cum-deputy directors serving in the state health department.

The reversal follows growing unrest in the department, with several officials calling the earlier order a “tool of dictatorial bureaucracy”.

The fresh instructions issued by Dr Hitinder Kaur, director, Punjab health department, reiterated that all leave applications should be submitted via the government’s Integrated Human Resource Management System (iHRMS). In case of emergency leave, officials are required to inform their competent authority at the earliest opportunity.

“Leave should be availed only after receiving proper approval from the competent authority,” according to the new order.

A senior health official, speaking on condition of anonymity, called the revised order a “step in the right direction” that respects the administrative structure and the seniority of officers.

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has also welcomed the decision to roll back the earlier directive, calling it a positive and constructive step.