 Amid heatwave, Jakhar seeks extended hours for voting
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Amid heatwave, Jakhar seeks extended hours for voting

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 23, 2024 06:00 AM IST

In a letter to the Election Commission of India, Jakhar mentions that polling should be allowed from 6 am to 7 pm, instead of 7 am to 6 pm.

Citing heatwave conditions, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) for a two-hour extension in voting hours for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, scheduled for June 1.

Sunil Jakhar
Sunil Jakhar

He said polling be allowed from 6 am to 7 pm, instead of 7 am to 6 pm. In a letter to the ECI, Jakhar said, “Punjab will be experiencing an intense heat wave on June 1, making it extremely challenging for voters to cast their vote during the peak sunny hours. The intense heat will pose health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups such as elderly and children.”

“To ensure a higher turnout and to safeguard public health, I, on behalf of the Punjab BJP, request that the voting hours be extended to include cooler periods of the day. Voting should be allowed from 6 am to 7 pm, instead of 6 pm,” Jakhar said.

Chandigarh
