Amid heavy rains gates of Baglihar, Salal power projects over Chenab thrown open

Amid heavy rains across Jammu region, the authorities at Baglihar hydroelectric project and Salal hydroelectric project over River Chenab have opened their spill gates. A damaged house due to flash flood in the Tawi river at Jayed Nagar bali charana outskirts of Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

Rivers and rivulets are in spate across Jammu region due to heavy rains

India has alerted Islamabad about possible flooding in Pakistan because of the ongoing spell of heavy rains in Jammu, said a senior official of the flood control department.

A top official at Baglihar hydroelectric project said, “In view of heavy rains, we have opened the spill gates. During heavy rains when water level in the reservoir goes beyond 3000 cumecs, the gates have to be opened”.

He informed that they have informed the Ramban district administration about the increased water level in the river.

Another official at the Salal hydroelectric project said that given the amount of torrential rains across the region, they have also opened the gates to release water.

All the rivers like Chenab, Tawi, Basanter, Ujh, Devika, Sahar and Tarnah in Jammu region are in spate and they flow into Pakistan.

India, on Monday, alerted about possible flooding in Tawi River and the communication has been made entirely on humanitarian grounds. The communication was made by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry on the matter.

It may be stated here that India has kept the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that left 26 tourists dead and scores injured.

Since then India has made steady progress on four ongoing hydel power projects over Chenab river and its tributaries in Jammu and Kashmir and they are likely to be commissioned in 2027-28.

Chenab river, is one of three Western rivers that fall under Indus Water Treaty (IWT) of 1960, which India has kept in abeyance following Pahalgam terror attack.