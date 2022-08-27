Amid protests, restrictions imposed near CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur residence
The police allegedly dragged and whisked them away in police buses along with members of Punjab police 2016 waiting list and 2017 verification union and corona warriors near Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara on Thursday midnight. The Sikh activists alleged that the Sangrur police also desecrated ‘pothian’ (sacred books to learn Gurbani) and ‘langar’ with their feet when they were trying to take them away.
To foil protests near chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence, Sangrur police on Friday closed the entry and exit point of Sangrur-Barnala road, while the administration banned gatherings of more than five persons near the CM’s residence. On late Thursday night, police forcefully removed Sikh activists protesting against the state government seeking action on the disappearance of 328 “saroops” of Guru Granth Sahib.
The protestors led by Sikh Sadbhavna Dal (SSD) had been protesting peacefully near CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence for the last one week. Besides members of Punjab police 2016 waiting list and 2017 verification union and corona warriors were also staging their protest at the same place.
Bachitar Singh, senior leader of Sikh Sadbhavna Dal (SSD), said, “AAP government has repeated the Behbal Kalan and Bargari incident by dragging and whisking us away. They have desecrated ‘pothian’ (sacred book to learn Gurbani) and ‘langar’ with their feet and also seized mobile phones of protestors.”
Denying all allegations, superintendent of police, Palwinder Singh Cheema said, “The local residents had lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner that they were feeling inconvenience in their routine work due to their protests. Therefore, acting on deputy commissioner orders, we had asked them to clear the site and they on their own sat on buses.”
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
