Amid protests, restrictions imposed near CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur residence

To foil protests near chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence, Sangrur police on Friday closed the entry and exit point of Sangrur-Barnala road, while the administration banned gatherings of more than five persons near the CM’s residence. On late Thursday night, police forcefully removed Sikh activists protesting against the state government seeking action on the disappearance of 328 “saroops” of Guru Granth Sahib.

The police allegedly dragged and whisked them away in police buses along with members of Punjab police 2016 waiting list and 2017 verification union and corona warriors near Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara on Thursday midnight.

The Sikh activists alleged that the Sangrur police also desecrated ‘pothian’ (sacred books to learn Gurbani) and ‘langar’ with their feet when they were trying to take them away.

The protestors led by Sikh Sadbhavna Dal (SSD) had been protesting peacefully near CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence for the last one week. Besides members of Punjab police 2016 waiting list and 2017 verification union and corona warriors were also staging their protest at the same place.

Bachitar Singh, senior leader of Sikh Sadbhavna Dal (SSD), said, “AAP government has repeated the Behbal Kalan and Bargari incident by dragging and whisking us away. They have desecrated ‘pothian’ (sacred book to learn Gurbani) and ‘langar’ with their feet and also seized mobile phones of protestors.”

Denying all allegations, superintendent of police, Palwinder Singh Cheema said, “The local residents had lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner that they were feeling inconvenience in their routine work due to their protests. Therefore, acting on deputy commissioner orders, we had asked them to clear the site and they on their own sat on buses.”

