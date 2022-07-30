Amid rising Covid cases, HP govt makes masks mandatory
Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the state government on Friday made wearing masks mandatory in educational institutions, offices and outdoor as well as indoor gatherings.
The orders were issued by principal secretary (health) Subhasish Panda. It is being seen that people are not following Covid-norms, especially wearing masks in public places, which is posing a major risk to public health, the government order stated.
“The number of Covid cases in the state is increasing by the day as is the number of hospitalisations. People who are immuno-compromised or with co-morbidities are especially vulnerable, and a few fatalities have already been reported,” the order said.
“Taking cognizance of this, it is now hereby instructed that wearing of appropriate masks shall be ensured in all educational Institutions, government and private offices and indoor/outdoor gatherings for the prevention of further spread of the virus in the population and for the well-being of every individual,” it added.
930 test positive, 1 patient succumbs
Meanwhile, 930 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, taking the state’s caseload to 2,98,450. The death toll rose to 4,139 after one patient died in Chamba.
At 185, the highest number of cases were reported in Kangra, 183 in Shimla, 177 in Mandi, 93 in Hamirpur, 74 in Bilaspur, 51 in Chamba, 44 in Una, 37 in Kullu, 33 in Solan, 32 in Sirmaur, 12 in Kinnaur and nine in Lahaul-Spiti.
Recoveries reached 2,88,900 after 777 people recuperated. Active cases have shot up to 5,391.Kangra is the worst-hit district with its case tally touching 67,260, followed by 40,968 cases in Mandi and 37,692 in Shimla. At 1,245 Kangra has the highest active cases, while Mandi has 1,083 active cases and Shimla 846.
