Amid rising patient influx, PGIMER plans to ease rush with online registration

The department of haematology at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is planning to introduce a dedicated room in the outpatient department (OPD) exclusively for patients who register online. As part of its efforts to promote the online registration system, PGIMER is also expanding the online facility to six additional departments to make the process more convenient and efficient for patients. A separate room in the OPD has been proposed for online-registered patients to save time and manage patient flow efficiently. (HT File photo)

Deputy director (administration) Pankaj Rai explained that the hospital administration has instructed departments like hepatology, endocrinology, haematology, and dermatology to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure smooth functioning.

“If patients with online registrations have to stand in long queues, it defeats the purpose. Each department will decide time slots and the number of patients they will open for online registration,” Rai said.

The haematology department is particularly keen to implement the system. A separate room in the OPD has been proposed for online-registered patients to save time and manage patient flow efficiently. “With the growing patient load, our focus is to decongest the OPD, especially during morning hours,” Rai added.

Online registration is available for all departments at the hospital, but patients are still required to collect a physical card, which hinders the process from being fully streamlined. Many patients lack confidence in the online system due to the heavy rush, which also puts a strain on hospital resources.

With patient influx exceeding 10,000 daily, it poses a significant challenge for the administration to promote and implement such initiatives effectively to streamline the system, but once it is on the track it will benefit patients and help administration to manage the rush.

System already operational in eye dept since August

In August, the Advanced Eye Centre introduced priority services for patients who register online, allowing them to skip long queues and streamlining the registration process.

According to Dr SS Pandav, head of the department, the system has been highly successful, with more than 80% of follow-up patients already using the online facility in the eye department.

Encouraged by this, the department plans to launch a QR code system in January to simplify the registration process further. Patients will be able to scan the code, fill out a basic form, and book their appointments.

Currently, the institute sees a daily footfall of 1,200 to 1,400 patients at the eye department, including 300 to 500 first-time visitors. Online registration slots will be available from 8 am to 9:30 am, while in-person registration will continue from 9 am to 11 am. The new initiatives aim to reduce waiting times, decongest parking areas, and streamline hospital operations.

In the future, the hospital plans to introduce a mobile app as well to make online registration even more accessible. The app will allow patients to register from anywhere, generate a card number with a nominal fee, and avoid counter queues altogether.