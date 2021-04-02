Amid spike in virus cases, schools in HP to remain closed till April 15

With the second wave of coronavirus infections sweeping across the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has directed all educational institututions to remain closed till April 15. Earlier, the said institutes had been told to remain closed till April 4.

Chief minster Jai Ram Thakur, who was speaking on the sidelines of a function organised by the Jal Shakti department in Kullu said, “The government will review its decision to reopen schools after April 15. The new variant is different as it spreads at a faster pace. Everybody must remain cautious and strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SoPs) laid down to contain its the virus.”

On the possibility of imposing another lockdown, the CM said, “Economic economic activities in the state cannot be halted right now. There is no question of banning entry of tourist or closing down hotels. Besides, hoteliers are strictly following the guidelines.”

He said that despite the pandemic, development work continued to take place across the state. “During the pandemic, the government inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹3,500 crore in 42 assembly constituencies.”

Later, the CM left for Mandi to campaign for the civic body poll and addressed six public meets.

Public opposes election rallies

The surging cases have alarmed people across the hill-state, some of whom have taken an exception to election rallies being held by different parties ahead of the municipal corporation polls.

“One hand Covid is rapidly spreading and on the other hand parties are holding rallies. This should be immediately stopped,” said Suresh Mahajan, a senior citizen residing in Dharamshala. After the backlash, the BJP cancelled three public meetings.

Forest minister Rakesh Pathania campaign in-charge for Dharamshala said, “The party had scheduled five meetings but only held two meetings. Now, the party is focusing on door-to-door campaigns.

With 409 fresh cases, tally crosses 64k

Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh logged 409 fresh infections and four deaths on Thursday, taking the Covid count to 64,014 while the death toll mounted to 1,039.

Of the new cases, 95 were reported in Kangra, 67 in Una, 58 in Solan, 46 in Shimla, 39 in Mandi, 21 in Kullu, 18 in Sirmaur, 15 in Chamba and 14 in Hamirpur. There are now 3,221 active cases in the UT. Shimla is the worst-hit district with 10,962 cases and is followed by Mandi where 10,545 people have been infected to date and Mandi with 9,674 cases. Solan has 7,535 cases, Kullu 4,562, Una 4,200, Sirmaur 4,003, Hamirpur 3,459 , Chamba 3,032, Kinnaur 1,400 and Lahaul-Spiti 1,259.