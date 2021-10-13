Amid two dengue deaths, 97 new cases, Mohali admn intensifies fogging drive

Two more patients died of dengue while 97 new cases surfaced in Mohali district on Tuesday.

As per the health authorities, a 43-year-old woman of Sector 71 and a 35-year-old man of Zirakpur, who were under treatment in private hospitals in Mohali, succumbed to the vector-borne disease.

With this, the death toll rose to nine in the past two months, which have also seen 976 cases. As many as 632 cases and seven deaths have been reported just this month, making the administration step up corrective measures in the district.

Deputy commissioner Isha Kalia has ordered the district health department, the municipal corporation and the municipal councils to “actively take up fogging drive to curb mosquito menace”.

Chairing a health review meeting at the District Administrative Complex, DC Kalia said that with the change in season, mosquito menace was expected to increase so fogging and door-to-door container survey must be intensified with active challaning of households where larvae are found.

“Instead of pressing each fogging vehicle into operation just once a day, they may be used twice; evening fogging schedules should be prepared,” ordered the DC.

Apart from fogging, regular disinfectant should be sprayed across the city with special focus on public places owing to the festive season, she said, adding that dusting medicinal powder near drains should be coupled with frequent disinfection activities in densely-populated areas, slums and narrow lanes.

The MC has pressed into service global positioning system (GPS) equipped fogging machines, enabling monitoring of speed and duration of the vehicles in the designated area/locality. The city is divided into four zones and fogging is done in each by one fogging machine, catering to every sector/phase once a week on an average. Besides, two shoulder-mounted fogging machines are also being used for parks, in villages and settlements where big machines cannot enter.