Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Amit Shah likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on May 29 & 30

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 28, 2025 05:07 AM IST

Shah will review the security scenario post Operation Sindoor and visit border areas like Poonch and Nowshera to meet the affected people.

Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on May 29 and 30 to review security scenario and meet people affected by recent Pakistani shelling, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

This will be Amit Shah’s first visit to J&K after Operation Sindoor.(HT Photo)
This will be Amit Shah’s first visit to J&K after Operation Sindoor.(HT Photo)

“The home minister is likely to visit on May 29 and 30. During the proposed visit, he is likely to review security scenario post Operation Sindoor and visit border areas like Poonch and Nowshera to meet the affected people. He may also chair a unified command meeting,” the BJP leader said, requesting not to be named.

This will be Shah’s first visit to J&K after Operation Sindoor.

Wednesday, May 28, 2025
