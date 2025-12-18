Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amit Shah’s Chandigarh visit: No fly-zone for drones, UAVs on Dec 19, 20

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 09:16 am IST

An official release by the UT administration said that in view of emerging security threats and recent trends of terrorist activities involving the use of drones fitted with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by anti-national elements, and in the interest of ensuring the safety and security of the VVIP as well as the general public, the use of drones has been regulated.

In view of Union home minister Amit Shah’s stay in Chandigarh on December 19, the Union Territory has been declared a “no-flying zone” for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the said date as well as December 20.

District magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ordered that the entire area of Chandigarh to be declared a “no flying zone” for drones and UAVs on the two days. (@HMOIndia X)
District magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ordered that the entire area of Chandigarh to be declared a “no flying zone” for drones and UAVs on the two days. (@HMOIndia X)

An official release by the UT administration said that in view of emerging security threats and recent trends of terrorist activities involving the use of drones fitted with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by anti-national elements, and in the interest of ensuring the safety and security of the VVIP as well as the general public, the use of drones has been regulated.

District magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ordered that the entire area of Chandigarh to be declared a “no flying zone” for drones and UAVs on the two days. This order shall not apply to law enforcement agencies, including police, paramilitary forces, Indian Air Force and Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel. Any violation of this order shall invite penal action under Section 223 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant provisions of law.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Amit Shah’s Chandigarh visit: No fly-zone for drones, UAVs on Dec 19, 20
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Chandigarh has been declared a "no-flying zone" for drones and UAVs on December 19 and 20 due to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, citing security threats from anti-national elements using drones with IEDs. The district magistrate issued the order, exempting law enforcement agencies, with violations punishable under relevant laws. This measure aims to ensure public safety.