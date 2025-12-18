Amit Shah’s Chandigarh visit: No fly-zone for drones, UAVs on Dec 19, 20

In view of Union home minister Amit Shah’s stay in Chandigarh on December 19, the Union Territory has been declared a “no-flying zone” for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the said date as well as December 20. District magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ordered that the entire area of Chandigarh to be declared a “no flying zone” for drones and UAVs on the two days. (@HMOIndia X)

An official release by the UT administration said that in view of emerging security threats and recent trends of terrorist activities involving the use of drones fitted with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by anti-national elements, and in the interest of ensuring the safety and security of the VVIP as well as the general public, the use of drones has been regulated.

District magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ordered that the entire area of Chandigarh to be declared a “no flying zone” for drones and UAVs on the two days. This order shall not apply to law enforcement agencies, including police, paramilitary forces, Indian Air Force and Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel. Any violation of this order shall invite penal action under Section 223 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant provisions of law.