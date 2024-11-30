Amritsar: 8 pistols smuggled from Pakistan seized, two arrested

AMRITSAR Police teams recovered a consignment of eight sophisticated pistols, including four Glock pistols (Austria made), two Turkey made 9mm pistols and two X-Shot Zigana .30 bore pistols with 10 cartridges from their possession.

The Amritsar unit of Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence wing has arrested two people and recovered eight sophisticated pistols smuggled into the country from Pakistan from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Nikku, and Gurwinder Singh, alias Gandhi, both residents of Kaulowal village in Amritsar.

They were arrested from Nurpur Padhri in Amritsar when they were waiting for another person to hand over the weapons, the DGP said.

Police teams recovered a consignment of eight sophisticated pistols, including four Glock pistols (Austria made), two Turkey made 9mm pistols and two X-Shot Zigana .30 bore pistols with 10 cartridges from their possession.

The DGP said in an intelligence-led operation, police teams came to know that some people were involved in the smuggling of heavy consignments of weapons from Pakistan into India. Acting swiftly, police teams laid a trap and arrested Jagjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh, he said.

The DGP said the police have also identified the kingpin of the module and teams have been constituted to apprehend him.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the kingpin of this module was in contact with Pakistan-based weapon smugglers via encrypted apps, he said, adding that further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the state special operations cell police station, Amritsar. The arrested accused will be presented in a local court to seek police remand.