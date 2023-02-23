Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritsar: 9 acquitted in Heritage Street statutes’ vandalism case

Amritsar: 9 acquitted in Heritage Street statutes’ vandalism case

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 23, 2023 01:08 AM IST

A group of youths had vandalised the statues and damaged its platform during midnight amid demand for removal of these statues that displayed Punjab’s folk dances—Bhangra and Gidha.

A local court on Wednesday acquitted nine persons in a case related to vandalism of folk dancers’ statues on Heritage Street, leading to Golden Temple, in January 2020.

A local court on Wednesday acquitted nine persons in a case related to vandalism of folk dancers’ statues on Heritage Street, leading to Golden Temple, in January 2020. (Shutterstock)
A local court on Wednesday acquitted nine persons in a case related to vandalism of folk dancers’ statues on Heritage Street, leading to Golden Temple, in January 2020. (Shutterstock)

A group of youths had vandalised the statues and damaged its platform during midnight amid demand for removal of these statues that displayed Punjab’s folk dances—Bhangra and Gidha. Police had registered a case against nine persons: Ravinder Singh of Nawanshahr; Maninder Singh and Harwinder Singh of Ropar; Gursewak Singh of Batala; Ranjit Singh and Amarjit Singh of Tarn Taran, Rajbir Singh and Harkawal Singh of Amritsar and Amritpal Singh of Moga under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Advocate Navjit Singh Turna appeared in the court on behalf of the accused. He said court of Jupinder Singh, additional chief judicial magistrate, acquitted all persons. After the controversy and protest staged by Sikh activists, the then Punjab government removed the statutes from the heritage street.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out