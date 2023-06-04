Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Security heightened in Amritsar ahead of Op Bluestar anniversary

Security heightened in Amritsar ahead of Op Bluestar anniversary

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2023 09:47 PM IST

Security has been beefed up in Amritsar ahead of the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, the army operation carried out in June 1984 to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple

AMRITSAR

Special director general of police (DGP-law and order) Arpit Shukla reviewed the security arrangements in Amritsar on Sunday.

Shukla also checked the deployment of paramilitary forces around the Golden Temple. He was accompanied by commissioner of police (CP) Naunihal Singh and deputy commissioner of police (DCP-law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal.

The police are on toes as Dal Khalsa has called a remembrance parade on June 5 and a bandh in Amritsar on June 6.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is also planning to display a ‘bir’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib, which was hit by a bullet during the army action.

“Not only Amritsar, but adequate security arrangements have also been made across the state. Eleven companies of paramilitary forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force, have been deployed in Punjab,” Shukla said after visiting various checkpoints in Amritsar.

He said in Amritsar, four companies of paramilitary forces and around 3,000 cops have been deployed to maintain law and order.

He said 68 checkpoints have been set up in the holy city for round-the-clock surveillance while patrolling teams have been deployed in congested areas.

Shukla also asked people not to believe in rumours on social media and warned of strict action if anyone tries to spread any. “Our social media teams are monitoring activities of people and strict action will be taken if anyone found to be spreading rumours,” he added.

Replying to a media query on a ‘bandh’ call given by radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa on June 6, Shukla said it was the prerogative of shopkeepers and business establishments as nobody will force them to shut their shops.

Commissioner of police Naunihal Singh appealed to the people to support Punjab Police in maintaining law and order.

Amritsar police have also conducted meetings with various organisations, including the SGPC, for maintaining of peace during the Operation Bluestar anniversary.

