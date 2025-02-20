Amritsar: Cross border drug racket busted with arrest of 1; 10kg heroin seized

A cross-border drug smuggling racket was busted with the arrest of a person with 10 kg heroin in Amritsar, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a press release on Wednesday. The Counter Intelligence wing of Amritsar arrested a drug smuggler with 10 kg heroin. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused was identified as Harmandeep Singh, a resident of Ghumanpura village in Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said the accused had links with Pakistan-based drug smugglers. The counter-intelligence team had received a tip off that Harmandeep had recently got a huge heroin consignment from Pakistan and was going to deliver it to someone near Dera Radha Swami in Amritsar.

Acting swiftly, the team launched an operation and arrested the accused from a checkpoint near Ram Tirat Road.

The DGP said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was constantly in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler, identified as Chacha Bawa, who sent heroin consignments through drones in the Attari sector. A case under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the state special operations cell (SSOC), Amritsar.