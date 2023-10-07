Amritsar factory fire: Death toll rises to 4; DC orders magisterial probe

The death toll due to a fire that broke out at Kwality Pharmaceutical Company situated in Nag Kalan village in Amritsar on Thursday, has risen to four.

As per preliminary investigation, the fire was caused due to a welding-spark near flammable liquid (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amritsar deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. Majitha sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dr Harnoor Kaur Dhillon will conduct the probe, said Talwar.

Police have identified the deceased as Sukhdeep Singh of Bharatwal village and Rani of Dera Baba Nanak town in Gurdaspur, Gurbhej Singh of Verka village and Kulwinder Singh of Majitha town in Amritsar, all were factory workers.

Till 11 pm on Thursday, the police had confirmed two deaths and two were injured in the incident. Three persons had also received minor injuries in the fire, but they were sent to their homes after receiving first aid.

According to Amritsar district fire officer Dilbag Singh, the fire broke out around 3.30 pm. “Blasts also occurred inside the factory as alcohol was stored in drums. At least 14 fire tenders were pressed into service and it took around four hours to douse the flames,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As per preliminary investigation, the fire was caused due to a welding-spark near flammable liquid, but our teams are still investigating to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and the damage caused by it,” said Amritsar-rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh.

On Friday, a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team also visited the factory and collected samples.

The SSP said the bodies have been handed over to their family members after conducting their post-mortem.

Sources said hundreds of flammable liquid drums were stored in tha factory causing the fire to spread rapidly. However, the SSP said the magisterial probe will ascertain the exact cause.

Ten fire tenders from Air Force, Majitha municipal council, Khanna Paper Mill, Seva Samiti and MC were pressed into service to douse the flames.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON