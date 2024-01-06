Amritsar: Govt suspends teacher booked for sexually abusing 3 minor girl students

The education department authorities on Friday suspended a government teacher falling in Majitha sub-division in Amritsar district after he was booked for sexually abusing three minor girl students aged around 10 years, officials said on Friday. The accused took off after the matter was reported to the school head and is on the run, they said. Majitha police station SHO Amolak Singh SHO said police teams have been formed to nab the man. (airdone)

Following a joint complaint by the victim’s parents, a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) added with Sections 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused teacher, police said.

As per the suspension order issued after the registration of the FIR, the district education officer (elementary) was asked to conduct a probe of the allegations levelled against him in the FIR by the victims.

The incident came to light when one of the victims refused to go to school. Police said the mothers of minor girls grew suspicious and on being questioned, narrated the incident. One of them told her mother that her teacher was sexually harassing her, police said.

