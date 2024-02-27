 Amritsar Improvement Trust JE, clerk held for taking ₹50,000 bribe - Hindustan Times
Amritsar Improvement Trust JE, clerk held for taking 50,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 27, 2024 10:08 AM IST

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) apprehended a junior engineer and a sales clerk, both posted at Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), for allegedly accepting a bribe of 50,000.

VB nabbed Amritsar Improvement Trust JE and clerk for taking a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 bribe. (HT File)
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amritsar Range Gursweak Singh Brar said the officials, who have been identified as Jagjit Singh and Sanjiv Kumar, were arrested on a complaint lodged by Inderjit Singh, Nava Kot, Amritsar.

The complainant had approached VB’s Amritsar range and alleged that the accused were demanding a bribe of 50,000 in lieu of issuing a no obligation certificate (NOC) regarding the ownership of his plot at Railway link road, Amritsar.

The spokesperson said a VB team from Amritsar range laid a trap after preliminary investigation and JE Jagjit Singh and clerk Sanjiv Kumar were nabbed accepting a bribe of 50,000 red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station Amritsar range and further investigation is underway.

