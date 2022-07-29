Amritsar man held for smuggling heroin through sea route
AMRITSAR : The state special operation cell (SSOC) of Amritsar has arrested an interstate drug smuggler wanted by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS), Gujarat, in the 126Kg heroin smuggling case, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.
The arrested accused has been identified as Rajbir Singh, a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Tarn Taran Road, Amritsar. He was peddling drugs for the past many years and had been living discreetly in a rented house in Chheharta area to evade arrest, said the police.
The DGP said in an intelligence-led operation, Rajbir was arrested from Amritsar city area with the recovery of 128gm of heroin and ₹9,60,000 drug money along with electronic weighing machine from his Toyota Glanza car, which has also been impounded.
Preliminary investigations reveal that Rajbir had been procuring heroin from his associate, identified as Prabhjit Singh of Patti, the DGP said, adding that in March, both had also travelled to Jamnagar in Gujarat in two separate vehicles, including the impounded Toyota Glanza, to procure large consignment of heroin. Rajbir had also taken his mother-in-law Rajwant Kaur along to evade detection by the police, he added.
He said the role of Rabir, Prabhjit and Rajwant came into the criminal case registered under NDPS act by ATS Ahmedabad, where a fisherman, identified as Ameen of Dwarka (Gujarat), was arrested for collecting consignment of 126Kg heroin supplied via sea route on March 2. However, the drug consignment was not recovered, the Gujarat Police had already arrested Rajwant Kaur (mother-in-law of Rajbir), who is a resident of Guru Nanak Colony in Amritsar. Ameen, who owned a fishing boat, was in contact with a Pakistan smuggler.
A fresh case has been registered under Sections 21, 25, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act at the SSOC’s Amritsar police station.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics