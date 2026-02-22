Amritsar: No action against drugs, AAP govt squandering money on ads, says Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday slammed the AAP government in Punjab over the issue of drug menace, alleging that it was “squandering” money on newspaper advertisements for its anti-drug campaign but taking no concrete action. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the 'Punjab Bachao Rally', in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

CM Saini was in the holy city to attend a ‘Punjab Bachao’ rally and a gathering organised by pro-BJP Saini Samaj Trust. Taking on the Bhagwant Mann government on gang activities in the state, Saini said nobody “feels safe in Punjab now”. “When the BJP forms government in Punjab in 2027, the gangster culture will be wiped out,” he said.

Earlier in the day, while en route to the venue, the CM was shown black flags by Punjab AAP leaders, including three MLAs. Near the grain market gathering, AAP workers and leaders assembled to demonstrate against him. The group was led by MLAs Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar (Amritsar South), Jeevan Jyot Kaur (Amritsar East), and Ajay Gupta (Amritsar Central).

They were standing alongside the road through which the convoy of the Haryana CM passed. While speaking to the media, MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur, said, “Nayab Singh Saini is paying frequent visits to Punjab. What is the purpose behind his visits? He represents BJP which is ‘anti-Punjab and anti-farmers’. Its government in Centre is working to damage Punjab.”

While dismissing claims by the AAP government that it is ending the drug problem in Punjab, CM Saini said, “I have seen that in Punjab that only money was being spent on advertisements in newspapers with claims that we will end drugs and run campaigns against drugs.”

Saini also accused the AAP government of trying to prevent his programmes in Punjab. “I have programmes at different places in Punjab. But the government here in order to hide its failures is trying to stop them (my programmes),” he claimed.

Saini further said the BJP government in Haryana has given 2 lakh government jobs in the last 10 years without ‘kharchi’ and ‘parchi’ (corruption and favouritism). Saini said in the one year of his government in Haryana, 37,000 jobs have been given to youths in a transparent manner.

The Haryana CM said it is only the BJP which can take Punjab on the path of prosperity and progress. Targeting the Congress and the AAP in Punjab, Saini said these parties were allegedly involved in “promoting corruption and spreading drugs.” These parties do not worry about youths’ future, he claimed.

Meanwhile, during the gathering, CM Saini launched the website prepared by the Trust. He said that through this website, information about the community’s activities and other important updates will be shared.

Appreciating the event, the CM said that he got the opportunity to meet members of the community. He stated that the responsibility he holds today has been entrusted to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expressing gratitude for this honour, he called upon everyone to work unitedly in the upcoming Assembly elections and to form a BJP government in Punjab in 2027.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is moving forward at a rapid pace, which is a matter of pride for all. On this occasion, former Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik and president of Saini Samaj Seva Trust Tarsem Lal Saini were also present.