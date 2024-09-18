Amritsar police seize 10kg heroin and drone from near border, 1 held

: Amritsar rural police recovered 10kg heroin, from two different locations, and a drone from near the international border and arrested a drug peddler in this connection, police said on Wednesday. Apat from the drug, accused Jagroop Singh’s bike and phones have also been seized. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Senior superintendent of police (Amritsar rural) Charanjit Singh Sohal said: “On September 17, a police team led by SHO, Lopoke, in the district arrested Jagroop Singh, a drug peddler, near Kamaske village after 5kg heroin was recovered from his possession. Jagroop hails from Dala village in Moga district. The police also seized his bike and two mobile phones.”

An FIR was lodged and charges under Sections 21-C/25/61/85 of the NDPS Act have been registered against Jagroop at Lopoke police station.

The police said a probe into the case is on. “We will freeze Jagroop’s purchased properties and money earned from smuggling soon,” the SSP said.

In another incident, the police recovered a drone from a field at Sarangra village with a packet containing 5kg heroin.

The land is owned by Shamsher Singh, the police informed.

“A case has been registered against an unknown person under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and Aircraft Act 1934,” said Sohal.