Amritsar school principal, teacher booked after teen girl ends life

Police have booked the principal and a teacher of a private school on the outskirts of Amritsar for allegedly harassing a 17-year-old female student and driving her to suicide. The teenager’s father filed a complaint, accusing the school principal and a teacher of harassing her mentally. (iStock)

According to police, the student, who lived with her maternal aunt in Amritsar, consumed a poisonous substance at home on May 22, after which her health deteriorated and she was admitted to a hospital. After battling for life for eight days, she succumbed on May 30.

Following this, the teenager’s father filed a complaint, accusing the school principal and a teacher of harassing her mentally.

In his complaint, the father stated, “My daughter just passed Class 11. She often complained about bad treatment meted out to her by the school principal and teacher. She told us both got their office and personal work done against her will, besides harassing her mentally. My daughter was a brilliant student and wanted to be promoted to Class 12, but her Class 11 result was not being declared. My daughter was quite upset over this. Both the accused also humiliated her in front of other students. After being harassed, my daughter took this extreme step.”

Acting on the complaint, police booked the two accused under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Releasing a statement, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday said, “It is very sad news that a 17-year-old girl has committed suicide, in which she alleges that the school harassed her. It is due to various reasons like not paying fees or other reasons. Taking it very seriously, we have registered an FIR for abetment to suicide and strictest action has been taken against the school authorities, plus whoever is involved.”

Investigating officer (IO) assistant sub-inspector Harjinder Singh said, “Both the accused are on the run and we have launched a hunt to nab them.”