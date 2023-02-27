Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritsar shocker: Tiff over parking turns fatal, 25-yr-old man dies after being hit on head

Amritsar shocker: Tiff over parking turns fatal, 25-yr-old man dies after being hit on head

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2023 09:53 PM IST

A 25-year-old man died after being hit by a bottle on his head allegedly over parking of his motorcycle in a street situated at Wariyam Singh colony on Sunday night.

AMRITSAR

The victim has been identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Ballu. (HT Photo)
The victim has been identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Ballu. (HT Photo)

A 25-year-old man died after being hit by a bottle on his head allegedly over parking of his motorcycle in a street situated at Wariyam Singh colony on Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Ballu. Police have booked 11persons, including seven by name, on the complaint of the victim’s brother Sukhwinder Singh.

Those who have been booked by name are Pratham, Gurdeep Singh, Ajay, Sulaj, Harpreet Singh, Shera and Vijay, alias Bhuji.

In his complaint to the police, Sukhwinder police said: “Minor arguments over parking were a routine affair in the street. On Sunday, there was a function in the street and Pratham and Sulaj were crossing from the street in two cars with their around 10 accomplices. Our bike was parked in the street and due to which their cars could not pass. They honked and when Ballu and I came out of our house, they took out sharp-edged weapons, bottles and sticks and started thrashing us. Two of our neighbours were also injured in the process. My brother Ballu was hit on the head and we rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.”

Gate Hakima station house officer (SHO) Gurbinder Singh said they have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, who are absconding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out