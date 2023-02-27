Amritsar shocker: Tiff over parking turns fatal, 25-yr-old man dies after being hit on head

AMRITSAR The victim has been identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Ballu. (HT Photo)

A 25-year-old man died after being hit by a bottle on his head allegedly over parking of his motorcycle in a street situated at Wariyam Singh colony on Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Ballu. Police have booked 11persons, including seven by name, on the complaint of the victim’s brother Sukhwinder Singh.

Those who have been booked by name are Pratham, Gurdeep Singh, Ajay, Sulaj, Harpreet Singh, Shera and Vijay, alias Bhuji.

In his complaint to the police, Sukhwinder police said: “Minor arguments over parking were a routine affair in the street. On Sunday, there was a function in the street and Pratham and Sulaj were crossing from the street in two cars with their around 10 accomplices. Our bike was parked in the street and due to which their cars could not pass. They honked and when Ballu and I came out of our house, they took out sharp-edged weapons, bottles and sticks and started thrashing us. Two of our neighbours were also injured in the process. My brother Ballu was hit on the head and we rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.”

Gate Hakima station house officer (SHO) Gurbinder Singh said they have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, who are absconding.