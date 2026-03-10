Amritsar smuggler having Pak links nabbed, 9-kg heroin seized

A drug trafficker, said to be in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler, has been arrested, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday. As much as 9-kg heroin has been seized from his possession. The seized drugs in Amritsar.

The arrested person has been identified as Ranjit Singh, alias Rana, a resident of Gillan Wali village in Amritsar. Apart from recovering the contraband, counter-intelligence sleuths also impounded his Hero Deluxe motorcycle (PB14D0554) being used for transporting the drug consignments, the DGP said.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler. With the help of his associates, he had been collecting heroin consignments, sent from across the border via drones, from Ghonewala village in Amritsar.

Sharing operational details, the DGP said that acting on reliable input that Ranjit had received a heroin consignment and was expected to deliver it to another party near Amritsar-Ramdas Road bus stop in Anaitpura village, police personnel laid checkpoints around this location and arrested him along with 9-kg heroin. Further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of this drug smuggling network, he said, adding that more arrests were likely.

An FIR under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station, Amritsar.