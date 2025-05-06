Amritsar: Three UK-based gangster’s aides held; 6 pistols seized

The Amritsar Rural Police on Monday arrested three men linked to UK-based gangsters. The arrested individuals — Vijay Masih, Agrej Singh, and Iqbal Singh—are all residents of Tarn Taran district in Punjab, officials said. The Amritsar Rural Police on Monday arrested three men linked to UK-based gangsters. The arrested individuals — Vijay Masih, Agrej Singh, and Iqbal Singh—are all residents of Tarn Taran district in Punjab

According to police, the three were connected to international UK-based Dharmpreet Singh (also known as Dharma Sandhu), and Jassa Patti. Both are originally residents of Tarn Taran.

Police recovered several weapons and other items, including “3 Glock pistols, 3 Beretta 30 bore pistols, 20 live cartridges (9mm), 20 live cartridges (.30 bore) 4 mobile phones and 1 Activa scooter,” director general of police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Initial investigation shows that the trio was in contact with international crime groups and involved in illegal arms movements.

A case has been registered at Lopoke Police Station, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full network.

On May 3, in a counter-espionage operation, Amritsar Rural Police arrested two persons— Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih— for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar.