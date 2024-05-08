Amritsar-based gas agency owner held for murder bid in Ludhiana

An Amritsar-based gas agency owner has been arrested by Ludhiana police for attempting a murder bid on a city resident following a road rage in Swastik Colony at Rahon Road. Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at Tibba Police station, said Rana had come to Ludhiana to attend the wedding of his brother- in-law, while the victim was going to Swastik Colony to see one of his relatives. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Deepak Rana, of New Amritsar Colony in Amritsar, opened fire targeting a man, who had a narrow escape. The accused, who had come to Ludhiana to attend a wedding, was under inebriated condition at the time of the incident.

The inspector added that Rana indulged in a spat with the man over reversing the car. As the man left a scratch on his car, Rana chased him in his Mahindra Scorpio. The accused intercepted his way and opened fire targeting him. However, the man escaped unhurt and informed the police.

After receiving the complaint, the Tibba police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The police also confiscated his SUV. The police found that the accused has a licensed weapon.

The Tibba police registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, against the accused.