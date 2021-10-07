Anandpur Sahib sacrilege fallout: SGPC hiring ex-servicemen in task force to strengthen security at gurdwaras in Punjab

In the wake of a sacrilege incident at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has started recruiting ex-servicemen in its task force to beef up security at all historic Sikh shrines in Punjab.

In an advertisement published in various newspapers on Wednesday, the apex gurdwara body chief secretary invited applications from amritdhari ex-servicemen aged between 35 and 45 for the job.

Though it recently already roped in 40 ex-servicemen in the task force, also called the ‘Sewa Dal’ with its president Jagir Kaur having handed over appointment letters on September 18, the SGPC felt the need for carrying out the recruitment on a large scale.

It will be recruiting 200 ex-servicemen to ensure sacrilege incidents do not take place at gurdwaras in future, it is learnt. The on-duty ex-servicemen will carry weapons.

SGPC chief secretary (honorary) Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The decision was taken in view of the sacrilege at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and other gurdwaras. Since retired armymen are trained and experienced, they are better equipped to prevent such incidents. An average 4 personnel will be deployed at a gurdwara each. For now, we need to hire nearly 150 ex-servicemen”.

Jagir Kaur said, “Ex-servicemen are physically competent and disciplined. They will deal bad elements entering the shrines with an intention to v commit sacrilege.”

Days after the Kesgarh Sahib incident, the Golden Temple chief manager had written to the Amritsar police commissioner seeking deployment of cops in the parikarma (circumambulation around the sarovar) of the shrine to check criminal and anti-social elements. The SGPC drew a flak from the Sikh organisations that called it out for its alleged incompetence to contain these elements despite having a task force.