Anganwadi workers stage protest in Ludhiana

Hundreds of anganwadi workers gathered on Gill Road and at the Child Development Project office in Jagraon to protest against the state and central government for not addressing their long-pending demands.

Anganwadi union leader, Anju Mehta, said the decision was taken at a state-level meeting of the All Punjab Anganwadi Workers’ Union.

Blocking the traffic and raising slogans against the government, the anganwadi workers demanded to be considered frontline workers, get paid by government for the treatment of workers if they test positive for Covid, to be provided ₹5 lakh to the anganwadi workers, who had lost their lives due to Covid, be given the status of nursery teachers and the government should ensure the issuing of TA and DA to the workers from 2017.

They also demanded that the children of anganwadi workers (in the 3-6 age group), who were sent to government primary schools in 2017 be sent to the anganwadi centres as per the agreement.

Anju Mehta claimed that it was promised to them that mobile phones will be provided to the anganwadi workers, adding that though the funds in this regard have been issued, the department is sitting over the file.