Anil Vij recommends suspension of three officials during surprise inspection at Ambala Cantt MC

Haryana home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Ambala Cantonment, Anil Vij on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of municipal council, sadar zone, and recommended suspension of three employees over non-redressal of public complaints to the officials concerned following a probe.

The home minister drove to the civic body office in Sadar Bazar around 10.30 am after his morning tea, and first chose to inspect the room of the executive officer (EO). He later also inspected record files at his PA’s office.

While scrolling down the public complaints on the official email ID, however, Vij found scores of unresolved public complaints. He then summoned the concerned staff and upon randomly checking, found many irregularities and the grievances remained unredressed for days.

“I dialled two of them concerning the complaints of non-working of street lights. Moreover, a complaint forwarded by the district municipal commissioner, ordering removal of some encroachment on a piece of land, also remains unresolved.” Vij said, while recommending suspension of all the persons responsible for the lapses.

The two complainants Vij called include Ankit Khurana of Kachha Bazaar and Rampal Bhardwaj of Boh area. Both had filed complaints about faulty street lights on October 4 and September 11 respectively.

According to a statement issued by Vij’s office, “On September 28, the district municipal commissioner wrote to the civic body on a removal of some illegal occupation on a piece of land near Timber Market. Vij sought an action taken report on this and there was no answer. On checking the records, it was found that the letter was marked to the building inspector.”