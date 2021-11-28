Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anil Vij vocal on Pak, but mum on poor health services in state: AAP
AAP state spokesperson Lovleen Tuteja said at a press meet in Ambala Cantonment that state home minister Anil Vij speaks on Pakistan and other issues but stays mum on poor health services in state
AAP state spokesperson Lovleen Tuteja criticised Haryana home minister Anil Vij for poor health services in the state while addressing a press conference in the Ambala Cantonment on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Aam Aadmi Party’s state spokesperson Lovleen Tuteja on Saturday said state home minister Anil Vij actively speaks on Pakistan and other national issues but remains mum on poor health services in his state.

“There are fewer doctors in government hospitals, but Vij remains silent on health issues. The unruly government framework is at its high and several posts in the police department are vacant. Out of 144 posts of IPS officers, only 109 are filled in the state,” Tuteja said at a press conference in the Ambala Cantonment.

The party leader also alleged that the state government is selling jobs and paper leaks had increased during the seven-year rule of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“Along the lines of farmers’ agitation, the party will also develop a framework for the ouster of the Khattar government from Haryana,” the spokesperson added.

Photo: Lovleen Tuteja (in party cap) with district president Gurcharan Singh (on his left), organisation general secretary Gagandeep Kapoor (on his right) and others at a press conference in the Ambala Cantonment.

