IIMC alumni meet held in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 21, 2023 12:42 AM IST

IIMC alumni from across the sectors based in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting, and discussed the current scenario of the communication industry

The annual connections meeting of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir chapter was held at Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication alumni during the annual connections meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Alumni from across the sectors based in these states attended the meeting and discussed the current scenario of the communication industry.

President of the chapter, Alice Guram, said, “ It was decided to institute an award for mass communication professionals based in the upper north region.”

Senior alumni Dr Umesh Ghrera, Dr Rupesh K Singh, Ritesh Verma and others also addressed the gathering.

Topics
punjab himachal pradesh haryana chandigarh
