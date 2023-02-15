Another jail warder booked for supplying drugs to Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

In the second such incident in three days, a jail warder has been booked for supplying drugs into the central jail. The Division number 7 police have booked the warder and two inmates for possessing two mobile phones, 19 gm narcotic powder, 52 gm tobacco and heroin.

The accused have been identified as Puneet Kumar, Jatin Monga and jail warder Harpal Singh. A jail warder had earlier been booked for supplying drugs into the jail earlier on the last weekend.

Sharing details, assistant superintendent at Ludhiana Central Jail Harminder Singh said they conducted a special checking in the jail complex, during which two mobile phones, 19 gm narcotic powder, 52 gm tobacco and 1 gm heroin was recovered from the inmates Puneet Kumar and Jatin Monga.

The accused told jail staff that they were supplied the drugs and mobiles by warder Harpal Singh. Following the information, jail staff filed a complaint against the trio.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 42, 45, 52 A(1), sections 20, 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 7 police station.

The ASI added that police will bring the accused on a production warrant to trace the origin of the drugs and to find out for how long the warder has been supplying the drugs into the jail.

On February 10, the jail staff had recovered four mobile phones and 25 sachets of tobacco from four inmates – including Gagan Vij, Amandeep Singh. Paramvir Singh and Rustom. The inmates told jail staff that they used to get the mobile phones and other contrabands through warder Deepak Kumar.