Another person arrested in Kashmir sextortion case

Published on Oct 04, 2022 03:24 AM IST

The second arrest in the case comes after Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu, ‘a self-proclaimed journalist’, was arrested on Saturday from the south Kashmir district after a woman accused him of rape and extortion

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested another person in a sextortion case in Anantnag district, officials said on Monday -- two days after a ‘journalist’ was taken into custody following a complaint of rape and extortion. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested another person in a sextortion case in Anantnag district, officials said on Monday -- two days after a ‘journalist’ was taken into custody following a complaint of rape and extortion.

The second arrest in the case comes after Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu, ‘a self-proclaimed journalist’, was arrested on Saturday from the south Kashmir district after a woman accused him of rape and extortion.

“Another person has been arrested in connection with the sextortion case,” a police official said. The arrested person has been identified as Salman Shah, a close friend of Ganie, the official said. Reportedly, Shah is working as a journalist in a local weekly newspaper.

The arrest was affected during the night after raids were conducted at a few places in the south Kashmir district, the official added. According to the complaint, the accused lured the victim through his WhatsApp group made for people seeking help and forced her into a sexual relationship after sedating her fraudulently.

“Srinagar police arrested a self-proclaimed journalist Nadeem Ahmed Ganie @ Nadeem Nadu, a resident of Qazibagh, Anantnag, in a rape case on a complaint received from a girl,” a police spokesperson had said on Saturday.

The victim has also alleged that the accused took her objectionable pictures after sedating her and used these to blackmail her into forced sexual intercourse many times.

“The accused also took her gold ornaments in the course of blackmailing her. Pertinent to mention, the woman was a student in an institution in central Kashmir at the time of the occurrence of this crime,” the spokesman added.

The police registered a case under various sections, including IPC 376 (rape), at the women police station in Srinagar and have constituted a special investigation team to investigate the matter.

Tuesday, October 04, 2022
