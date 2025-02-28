Another round of farmers’ unity talks remain inconclusive

A meeting between the Samukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), SKM (Non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) for forging unity to take on the Centre in support of their various demands remained inconclusive on Thursday, though all three farmer bodies said their efforts are on for a joint fight. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. (PTI)

It was the fourth round of unity talks between the SKM, SKM (Non-political) and the KMM after the three farmer outfits failed to reach any consensus in the previous three rounds.

From the SKM side, farmer leaders Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Raminder Singh Patiala, Darshan Singh, Jhanda Singh Jethuke, Jangveer Singh Chauhan and Harinder Singh Lakhowal were present in the meeting held here on Thursday.

The SKM (Non-political) and KMM were represented by Sarwan Singh Pandher, Kaka Singh Kotra and Abhimanyu Kohar, among others. Addressing the media after the meeting, SKM leader Ugrahan said a detailed discussion took place among the three farmer bodies.

But there are several issues which need to be discussed for achieving complete unity among the three fora, he said. “Therefore, we have reached this conclusion that complete unity is not possible as of now,” Ugrahan said.

Discussions were held on common minimum programmes and coordinated actions, he added.

Other farmer leaders said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere.

KMM leader Pandher said the SKM leaders brought a document on unity for the meeting.

“As we discussed it, we found that we were not in agreement on many of its points,” Pandher said.

Notably, the SKM has been pushing the other two farmer bodies to include the draft of the national policy for agricultural marketing in their set of demands.

The SKM, which led the 2020 agitation against the three now-repealed farm laws, is not part of the ongoing agitation spearheaded by the SKM (Non-political) and the KMM.

The attempts for forging unity between the SKM, SKM (Non-political) and KMM had failed in February last year. The fresh dialogue for unity resumed last December after farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal sat on an indefinite fast to press for their demands, including legal guarantee of MSP for crops, among others.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said Dallewal’s fast unto-death has entered the 94th day.

Dallewal is running a high fever and his blood pressure is also fluctuating, Kohar said.

The convener of SKM (Non-political), Dallewal has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year.

However, he agreed to take medical aid after the Centre invited the protesting farmers for a meeting last month.

Farmers under the banners of SKM (Non-political) and KMM are spearheading a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press the government to accept their various demands, which include a legal guarantee of MSP for crops.

The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu (Shambhu-Ambala) and Khanauri (Sangrur-Jind) border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, when their march to Delhi was stopped by the security forces.